Stantec (NYSE:STN) Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$82.00

Stantec stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Stantec stock Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity on 10/22/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$82.00. The analysts previously had C$71.00 target price. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Stantec traded down -$0.28 on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 37204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134894. On Thursday, Shares of Stantec closed at $54.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $58.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Stantec today has traded high as $55.37 and has touched $53.60 on the downward trend.

Stantec Earnings and What to expect:

Stantec last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($1.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. Earnings for Stantec are expected to grow by 14.36% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.15 per share. Stantec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Stantec will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Stantec is 41.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.84. The P/E ratio of Stantec is 41.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 23.71. Stantec has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$50.77 And 5 day price change is $5.34 (10.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is $136,300.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.87 and 20 day price change is $5.78 (11.75%) and average 20 day moving volume is $76,490.00. 50 day moving average is $48.84 and 50 day price change is $7.76 ( 16.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $102,430.00. 200 day moving average is $44.30 and 200 day price change is $21.90 (0.662) and with average volume for 200 days is : 75,089.

Other owners latest trading in Stantec :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 34,190 which equates to market value of $1.60M and appx 0.10% owners of Stantec

On 10/15/2021 shares held by QV Investors Inc. were 1,184,116 which equates to market value of $55.61M and appx 4.20% owners of Stantec

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 19,363 which equates to market value of $0.91M and appx 0.10% owners of Stantec

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 59.89% for Stantec

