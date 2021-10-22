Notable News Spotlight: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Earnings results for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities last released its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.1. Earnings for Sun Communities are expected to grow by 8.37% in the coming year, from $6.33 to $6.86 per share. Sun Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Sun Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722742”.

Analyst Opinion on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sun Communities stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for SUI. The average twelve-month price target for Sun Communities is $181.17 with a high price target of $232.00 and a low price target of $155.00.

on SUI’s analyst rating history

Sun Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.17, Sun Communities has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $200.64. Sun Communities has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sun Communities has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sun Communities is 65.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sun Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.40% next year. This indicates that Sun Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

In the past three months, Sun Communities insiders have bought 1,973.22% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,624,183.00 in company stock and sold $2,200,645.00 in company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by insiders. 94.53% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI



Earnings for Sun Communities are expected to grow by 8.37% in the coming year, from $6.33 to $6.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 95.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 95.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Sun Communities has a PEG Ratio of 3.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sun Communities has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here