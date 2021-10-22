Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $625.00

Tesla stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Tesla stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $625.00. The analysts previously had $580.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tesla traded up $28.20 on Thursday, reaching $894.00. 31481454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18791925. On Thursday, Shares of Tesla closed at $894.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $758.72 and its 200 day moving average is $711.03.Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. While on yearly highs and lows, Tesla today has traded high as $900.00 and has touched $855.50 on the downward trend.

Tesla Earnings and What to expect:

Tesla last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business earned $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tesla has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.6. Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 57.23% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $5.33 per share. Tesla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$867.44 And 5 day price change is $75.68 (9.25%) with average volume for 5 day average is 21,205,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $808.18 and 20 day price change is $140.36 (18.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,942,580. 50 day moving average is $758.72 and 50 day price change is $186.18 ( 26.30%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 18,371,703. 200 day moving average is $711.03 and 200 day price change is $138.02 (18.26%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 26,877,732.

Other owners latest trading in Tesla :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. were 432 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.10% owners of Tesla

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. were 476 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Tesla

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Concorde Asset Management LLC were 2,434 which equates to market value of $1.89M and appx 1.10% owners of Tesla

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 40.28% for Tesla

