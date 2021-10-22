Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Earnings results for The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for The First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.68% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $2.88 per share. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The First Bancshares stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for FBMS. The average twelve-month price target for The First Bancshares is $44.50 with a high price target of $44.50 and a low price target of $44.50.

on FBMS’s analyst rating history

The First Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.50, The First Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $39.37. The First Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The First Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of The First Bancshares is 27.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The First Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.83% next year. This indicates that The First Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

In the past three months, The First Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.49% of the stock of The First Bancshares is held by insiders. 61.77% of the stock of The First Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS



Earnings for The First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.68% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $2.88 per share. The P/E ratio of The First Bancshares is 14.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of The First Bancshares is 14.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. The First Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here