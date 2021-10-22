TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TransMedics Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TransMedics Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of TransMedics Group traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 68613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202691. Shares of TransMedics Group were trading at $27.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $49.50. While on yearly highs and lows, TransMedics Group’s today has traded high as $27.63 and has touched $26.85 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

TransMedics Group Earnings and What to expect:

TransMedics Group last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TransMedics Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($0.57) per share. TransMedics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for TransMedics Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($0.57) per share. The P/E ratio of TransMedics Group is -24.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TransMedics Group is -24.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TransMedics Group has a P/B Ratio of 7.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $26.88 And 5 day price change is -$0.32 (-1.14%) with average volume for 5 day average is 178,064. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $29.24 and 20 day price change is -$3.79 (-12.08%) and average 20 day moving volume is 203,701. 50 day moving average is $29.91 and 50 day price change is -$2.24 ( -7.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 206,872. 200 day moving average is $29.64 and 200 day price change is $8.57 (45.11%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 494,681.

Other owners latest trading in TransMedics Group :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 1,222 which equates to market value of $40K and appx 0.00% owners of TransMedics Group

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 1,532 which equates to market value of $51K and appx 0.00% owners of TransMedics Group

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 5,380 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of TransMedics Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.99% for TransMedics Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING