Will stock surge before Earnings results? TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Earnings results for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($3.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for TriCo Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.77% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $3.57 per share. TriCo Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TriCo Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for TCBK. The average twelve-month price target for TriCo Bancshares is $47.33 with a high price target of $49.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

on TCBK’s analyst rating history

TriCo Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.33, TriCo Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $43.87. TriCo Bancshares has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TriCo Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TriCo Bancshares is 46.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TriCo Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.01% next year. This indicates that TriCo Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

In the past three months, TriCo Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of TriCo Bancshares is held by insiders. 65.19% of the stock of TriCo Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK



Earnings for TriCo Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.77% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $3.57 per share. The P/E ratio of TriCo Bancshares is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of TriCo Bancshares is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. TriCo Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here