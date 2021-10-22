Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Earnings results for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company earned $302 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to remain at $4.06 per share in the coming year. TriNet Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. TriNet Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161182”.

Analyst Opinion on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TriNet Group stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for TNET. The average twelve-month price target for TriNet Group is $85.64 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $71.92.

TriNet Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.64, TriNet Group has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $96.95. TriNet Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group does not currently pay a dividend. TriNet Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

In the past three months, TriNet Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,174,190.00 in company stock. 39.30% of the stock of TriNet Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.57% of the stock of TriNet Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET



Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to remain at $4.06 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 26.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 26.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.48. TriNet Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

