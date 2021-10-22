TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

TriState Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TriState Capital Downgraded by B. Riley on 10/22/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of TriState Capital traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 1134132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460229. Shares of TriState Capital were trading at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $31.19. While on yearly highs and lows, TriState Capital's today has traded high as $31.15 and has touched $30.46 on the downward trend.

TriState Capital Earnings and What to expect:

TriState Capital last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Earnings for TriState Capital are expected to grow by 25.95% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.99 per share. TriState Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for TriState Capital are expected to grow by 25.95% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 22.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.06. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 22.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.56. TriState Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $25.68 And 5 day price change is $9.01 (41.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,517,367. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.60 and 20 day price change is $11.06 (55.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 680,582. 50 day moving average is $20.95 and 50 day price change is $10.03 ( 47.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 317,921. 200 day moving average is $21.90 and 200 day price change is $11.48 (59.02%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 161,121.

Other owners latest trading in TriState Capital :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. were 28,212 which equates to market value of $0.60M and appx 1.80% owners of TriState Capital

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. were 24,483 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.00% owners of TriState Capital

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 433,558 which equates to market value of $9.17M and appx 0.10% owners of TriState Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.39% for TriState Capital

