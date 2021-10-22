Should you short it before the Earnings result? : TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

Earnings results for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business earned $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Earnings for TrueBlue are expected to grow by 23.53% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.89 per share. TrueBlue has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. TrueBlue will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TrueBlue stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for TBI. The average twelve-month price target for TrueBlue is $25.33 with a high price target of $29.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

Dividend Strength: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue does not currently pay a dividend. TrueBlue does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

In the past three months, TrueBlue insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of TrueBlue is held by insiders. 94.11% of the stock of TrueBlue is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI



Earnings for TrueBlue are expected to grow by 23.53% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is 28.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is 28.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.48. TrueBlue has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

