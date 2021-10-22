worth buying post Earnings results? TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Earnings results for TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 million. TRxADE HEALTH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. TRxADE HEALTH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. TRxADE HEALTH will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723384”.

Analyst Opinion on TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TRxADE HEALTH stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for MEDS. The average twelve-month price target for TRxADE HEALTH is $11.33 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

TRxADE HEALTH has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.33, TRxADE HEALTH has a forecasted upside of 158.5% from its current price of $4.39. TRxADE HEALTH has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH does not currently pay a dividend. TRxADE HEALTH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

In the past three months, TRxADE HEALTH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.30% of the stock of TRxADE HEALTH is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.98% of the stock of TRxADE HEALTH is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS



TRxADE HEALTH has a P/B Ratio of 4.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

