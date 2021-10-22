UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Target Raised by Stifel Nicolaus to $95.00

UFP Industries stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. UFP Industries stock Target Raised by Stifel Nicolaus on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $95.00. The analysts previously had $91.00 target price. Stifel Nicolaus’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of UFP Industries traded up $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 516712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204963. On Thursday, Shares of UFP Industries closed at $81.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87.UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. While on yearly highs and lows, UFP Industries today has traded high as $81.97 and has touched $74.13 on the downward trend.

UFP Industries Earnings and What to expect:

UFP Industries last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UFP Industries has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for UFP Industries are expected to decrease by -5.02% in the coming year, from $6.97 to $6.62 per share. UFP Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 12.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 12.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57. UFP Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$76.63 And 5 day price change is $6.77 (9.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is $226,640.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $72.32 and 20 day price change is $12.66 (18.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is $194,955.00. 50 day moving average is $72.66 and 50 day price change is $6.05 ( 7.97%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $205,320.00. 200 day moving average is $71.87 and 200 day price change is $24.52 (0.4268) and with average volume for 200 days is : 308,067.

Other owners latest trading in UFP Industries :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Park Avenue Securities LLC were 3,758 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of UFP Industries

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 15,600 which equates to market value of $1.06M and appx 0.10% owners of UFP Industries

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 8,200 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of UFP Industries

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.04% for UFP Industries

