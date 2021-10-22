Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Earnings results for Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company earned $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Unifi has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Unifi are expected to grow by 16.18% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.58 per share. Unifi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Unifi will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Unifi stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for UFI. The average twelve-month price target for Unifi is $27.00 with a high price target of $27.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

on UFI's analyst rating history

Unifi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Unifi has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $22.38. Unifi has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi does not currently pay a dividend. Unifi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

In the past three months, Unifi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.36% of the stock of Unifi is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.97% of the stock of Unifi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unifi (NYSE:UFI



Earnings for Unifi are expected to grow by 16.18% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Unifi is 14.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Unifi is 14.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.85. Unifi has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

