How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Earnings results for Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Unisys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($7.50) diluted earnings per share). Unisys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Unisys will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Unisys stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for UIS. The average twelve-month price target for Unisys is $35.00 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

Unisys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Unisys has a forecasted upside of 34.8% from its current price of $25.96. Unisys has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys does not currently pay a dividend. Unisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

In the past three months, Unisys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $242,500.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Unisys is held by insiders. 90.31% of the stock of Unisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unisys (NYSE:UIS



The P/E ratio of Unisys is -3.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

