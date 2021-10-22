United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $78.00

United Airlines stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. United Airlines stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $78.00. The analysts previously had $72.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of United Airlines traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 13252595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12122807. On Thursday, Shares of United Airlines closed at $46.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.United Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. While on yearly highs and lows, United Airlines today has traded high as $47.18 and has touched $45.98 on the downward trend.

United Airlines Earnings and What to expect:

United Airlines last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Its revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has generated ($27.57) earnings per share over the last year (($18.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for United Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($11.00) to $4.08 per share. United Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of United Airlines is -2.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$46.81 And 5 day price change is -$1.19 (-2.48%) with average volume for 5 day average is 13,060,939. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.70 and 20 day price change is -$0.75 (-1.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 11,647,710. 50 day moving average is $46.93 and 50 day price change is -$1.49 ( -3.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,008,404. 200 day moving average is $50.45 and 200 day price change is $3.18 (0.073) and with average volume for 200 days is : 13,534,097.

Other owners latest trading in United Airlines :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Strategic Advisors LLC were 16,036 which equates to market value of $0.76M and appx 0.20% owners of United Airlines

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC were 371,115 which equates to market value of $17.65M and appx 0.30% owners of United Airlines

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 19,719 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of United Airlines

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 59.98% for United Airlines

