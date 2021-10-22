Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Earnings results for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The business earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services has generated $11.12 earnings per share over the last year ($12.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 5.79% in the coming year, from $12.09 to $12.79 per share. Universal Health Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Universal Health Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Universal Health Services stock is Hold based on the current 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for UHS. The average twelve-month price target for Universal Health Services is $155.71 with a high price target of $188.00 and a low price target of $115.00.

on UHS’s analyst rating history

Universal Health Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.71, Universal Health Services has a forecasted upside of 13.4% from its current price of $137.35. Universal Health Services has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Universal Health Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Universal Health Services is 7.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Health Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.25% next year. This indicates that Universal Health Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

In the past three months, Universal Health Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $50,240.00 in company stock. 13.40% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.16% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS



Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 5.79% in the coming year, from $12.09 to $12.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 10.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 10.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.73. Universal Health Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Health Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here