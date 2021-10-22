Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $71.00

Verizon Communications stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Verizon Communications stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $71.00. The analysts previously had $68.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Verizon Communications traded down -$0.22 on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 17771134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20501706. On Thursday, Shares of Verizon Communications closed at $53.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Verizon Communications today has traded high as $53.93 and has touched $53.07 on the downward trend.

Verizon Communications Earnings and What to expect:

Verizon Communications last released its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm earned $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($4.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Verizon Communications are expected to grow by 1.32% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.38 per share. Verizon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Verizon Communications is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Verizon Communications is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. Verizon Communications has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verizon Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$52.71 And 5 day price change is $1.47 (2.83%) with average volume for 5 day average is 22,476,859. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $53.33 and 20 day price change is -$1.03 (-1.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 21,565,250. 50 day moving average is $54.29 and 50 day price change is -$2.18 ( -3.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,594,451. 200 day moving average is $56.08 and 200 day price change is -$5.90 (-9.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 17,740,111.

Other owners latest trading in Verizon Communications :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management were 73,000 which equates to market value of $3.94M and appx 0.90% owners of Verizon Communications

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Aldebaran Financial Inc. were 41,536 which equates to market value of $2.24M and appx 1.80% owners of Verizon Communications

On 10/21/2021 shares held by TFG Advisers LLC were 24,513 which equates to market value of $1.32M and appx 0.60% owners of Verizon Communications

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.65% for Verizon Communications

