Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Earnings results for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Washington Trust Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $3.71 per share. Washington Trust Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Washington Trust Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161085”.

Analyst Opinion on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Washington Trust Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for WASH. The average twelve-month price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is $58.00 with a high price target of $58.00 and a low price target of $58.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Washington Trust Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Washington Trust Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 52.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Washington Trust Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.06% next year. This indicates that Washington Trust Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

In the past three months, Washington Trust Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $540,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Washington Trust Bancorp is held by insiders. 72.03% of the stock of Washington Trust Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH



Washington Trust Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

