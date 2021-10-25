Will stock surge before Earnings results? ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Earnings results for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm earned $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for ACCO Brands are expected to grow by 12.23% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.56 per share. ACCO Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. ACCO Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ACCO Brands stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for ACCO. The average twelve-month price target for ACCO Brands is $10.80 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $8.40.

ACCO Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.80, ACCO Brands has a forecasted upside of 21.1% from its current price of $8.92. ACCO Brands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ACCO Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ACCO Brands is 37.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ACCO Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.67% next year. This indicates that ACCO Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

In the past three months, ACCO Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by insiders. 86.08% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO



Earnings for ACCO Brands are expected to grow by 12.23% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 11.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 11.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 32.59. ACCO Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

