Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Raised by JMP Securities to $190.00

Airbnb stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Airbnb stock Target Raised by JMP Securities on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $190.00. The analysts previously had $180.00 target price. JMP Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Airbnb traded up $0.86 on friday, reaching $167.50. 13658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4688156. On friday, Shares of Airbnb closed at $167.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55.Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. While on yearly highs and lows, Airbnb today has traded high as $169.24 and has touched $166.66 on the downward trend.

Airbnb Earnings and What to expect:

Airbnb last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Airbnb has generated ($15.53) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Airbnb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.73 per share. Airbnb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Airbnb will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 226-828-7578 with passcode “082074”.

Earnings for Airbnb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Airbnb is -10.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Airbnb is -10.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Airbnb has a P/B Ratio of 29.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$169.08 And 5 day price change is -$4.56 (-2.65%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,269,775. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $169.19 and 20 day price change is -$6.50 (-3.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,195,099. 50 day moving average is $163.57 and 50 day price change is $15.00 ( 9.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,311,313. 200 day moving average is $165.55 and 200 day price change is $17.99 (12.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 6,497,653.

Other owners latest trading in Airbnb :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd were 221,860 which equates to market value of $37.22M and appx 12.80% owners of Airbnb

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 372,325 which equates to market value of $62.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Airbnb

On 10/22/2021 shares held by PDS Planning Inc were 2,265 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.10% owners of Airbnb

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 25.22% for Airbnb

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING