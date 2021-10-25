American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $200.00

American Express stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. American Express stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $200.00. The analysts previously had $190.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of American Express traded down -$0.69 on friday, reaching $186.39. 5739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3505635. On friday, Shares of American Express closed at $186.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.76.American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $189.03. While on yearly highs and lows, American Express today has traded high as $187.20 and has touched $185.60 on the downward trend.

American Express Earnings and What to expect:

American Express last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2021. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has generated $5.34 earnings per share over the last year ($8.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for American Express are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $8.82 to $9.44 per share. American Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of American Express is 21.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of American Express is 21.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. American Express has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. American Express has a P/B Ratio of 6.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$179.66 And 5 day price change is $11.27 (6.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,152,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $174.79 and 20 day price change is $11.36 (6.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,275,200. 50 day moving average is $167.95 and 50 day price change is $18.56 ( 11.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,523,122. 200 day moving average is $154.76 and 200 day price change is $65.42 (53.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,468,867.

Other owners latest trading in American Express :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 23,355 which equates to market value of $3.91M and appx 0.10% owners of American Express

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Monte Financial Group LLC were 6,012 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.60% owners of American Express

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 2,228,579 which equates to market value of $373.35M and appx 0.20% owners of American Express

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.62% for American Express

