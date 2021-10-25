Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Antero Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Antero Resources Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Antero Resources traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $21.35. 4419230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7210542. Shares of Antero Resources were trading at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $21.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Antero Resources’s today has traded high as $21.60 and has touched $20.73 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Antero Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Antero Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($3.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.17 per share. Antero Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Antero Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720352”.

Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.17 per share. Antero Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $20.43 And 5 day price change is $1.45 (7.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,490,288. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.83 and 20 day price change is $2.15 (11.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 7,151,557. 50 day moving average is $16.94 and 50 day price change is $8.65 ( 68.64%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,057,091. 200 day moving average is $12.51 and 200 day price change is $15.28 (255.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,518,152.

Other owners latest trading in Antero Resources :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC were 11,757 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Antero Resources

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cowa LLC were 23,544 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.30% owners of Antero Resources

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 23,800 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Antero Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.20% for Antero Resources

