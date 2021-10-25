Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $22.75

Ares Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ares Capital stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $22.75. The analysts previously had $22.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ares Capital traded up $0.04 on friday, reaching $21.30. 1029867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1895227. On friday, Shares of Ares Capital closed at $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.43. While on yearly highs and lows, Ares Capital today has traded high as $21.43 and has touched $21.27 on the downward trend.

Ares Capital Earnings and What to expect:

Ares Capital last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm earned $459 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Earnings for Ares Capital are expected to grow by 0.54% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.85 per share. Ares Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Ares Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159851”.

The P/E ratio of Ares Capital is 5.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Ares Capital is 5.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.76. Ares Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$21.18 And 5 day price change is $0.31 (1.47%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,156,522. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.86 and 20 day price change is $1.04 (5.13%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,664,410. 50 day moving average is $20.38 and 50 day price change is $1.03 ( 5.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,907,698. 200 day moving average is $19.36 and 200 day price change is $4.33 (25.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,104,119.

Other owners latest trading in Ares Capital :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 1,069,168 which equates to market value of $21.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Ares Capital

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Monument Capital Management were 46,507 which equates to market value of $0.95M and appx 0.30% owners of Ares Capital

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Global Retirement Partners LLC were 2,065 which equates to market value of $42K and appx 0.00% owners of Ares Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 29.42% for Ares Capital

