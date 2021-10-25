Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Bank of America Co. to Underperform

Armada Hoffler Properties stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Armada Hoffler Properties Downgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underperform. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties traded down -$0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 123907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203243. Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties were trading at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $14.38. While on yearly highs and lows, Armada Hoffler Properties’s today has traded high as $13.14 and has touched $12.80 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Armada Hoffler Properties Earnings and What to expect:

Armada Hoffler Properties last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company earned $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.6. Earnings for Armada Hoffler Properties are expected to remain at $1.05 per share in the coming year. Armada Hoffler Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Armada Hoffler Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723130”.

Earnings for Armada Hoffler Properties are expected to remain at $1.05 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 54.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 54.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Armada Hoffler Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $13.35 And 5 day price change is -$0.52 (-3.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 152,106. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.50 and 20 day price change is -$0.42 (-3.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 173,047. 50 day moving average is $13.35 and 50 day price change is -$0.39 ( -2.89%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 186,303. 200 day moving average is $13.06 and 200 day price change is $1.86 (16.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 232,315.

Other owners latest trading in Armada Hoffler Properties :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 83,747 which equates to market value of $1.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Armada Hoffler Properties

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 23,600 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Armada Hoffler Properties

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 25,000 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Armada Hoffler Properties

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.59% for Armada Hoffler Properties

