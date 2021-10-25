Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Earnings results for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Ashford Hospitality Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722819”.

Analyst Opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality Trust stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for AHT. The average twelve-month price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust is $32.33 with a high price target of $46.00 and a low price target of $24.00.

Dividend Strength: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Ashford Hospitality Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 786.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Ashford Hospitality Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

In the past three months, Ashford Hospitality Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $101,550.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings for Ashford Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.78) to $3.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Ashford Hospitality Trust is -0.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ashford Hospitality Trust is -0.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

