Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Earnings results for AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. AudioCodes has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 14.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.43 per share. AudioCodes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. AudioCodes will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AudioCodes stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for AUDC. The average twelve-month price target for AudioCodes is $36.75 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

AudioCodes has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AudioCodes has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of AudioCodes is 29.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AudioCodes will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.78% next year. This indicates that AudioCodes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

In the past three months, AudioCodes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.80% of the stock of AudioCodes is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.53% of the stock of AudioCodes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC



Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 14.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 34.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 34.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.22. AudioCodes has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AudioCodes has a P/B Ratio of 5.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

