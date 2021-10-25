Auto/Tires/Trucks sector’s LKQ’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Buy rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, market cap of 16.5B and a beta of 1.63. LKQ has a twelve month low $29.60 of and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $56.48. 90,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1850212. Shares of LKQ at close on Friday were at $56.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is 46.97.LKQ has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $56.99. While on yearly highs and lows, LKQ's today has traded high as $56.54 and has touched $56.11 on the downward trend.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 55.92 And 5 day price change is 0.69 (0.0124) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,295,470. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 53.24 and 20 day price change is 3.75 (7.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,747,677. 50 day moving average is 52.04 and 50 day price change is 5.77 ( 11.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,645,873. 200 day moving average is 46.97 and 200 day price change is 17.86 (0.4652) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,724,538.



LKQ Earnings and What to expect:

LKQ last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company earned $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 4.34% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $3.85 per share. LKQ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. LKQ will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5183363 #”.

Other owners latest trading in LKQ :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 2,122,024 which equates to market value of $106.78M and appx 0.10% owners of LKQ

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. were 392,571 which equates to market value of $19.75M and appx 0.60% owners of LKQ

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cadence Bank NA were 13,643 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.20% owners of LKQ

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.98% for LKQ

