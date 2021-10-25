Earnings : What to expect Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Earnings results for Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Aware has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Aware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Aware will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Aware stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for AWRE. The average twelve-month price target for Aware is $6.00 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

on AWRE’s analyst rating history

Aware has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Aware has a forecasted upside of 55.8% from its current price of $3.85. Aware has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware does not currently pay a dividend. Aware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

In the past three months, Aware insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.50% of the stock of Aware is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.95% of the stock of Aware is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE



The P/E ratio of Aware is -12.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aware is -12.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aware has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

