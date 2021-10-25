Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Earnings results for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business earned $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Big 5 Sporting Goods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Big 5 Sporting Goods stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for BGFV. The average twelve-month price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods is $31.00 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $31.00.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a forecasted upside of 27.3% from its current price of $24.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Big 5 Sporting Goods has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 42.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

In the past three months, Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by insiders. 56.23% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV



The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 5.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 5.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

