BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $4.50

BlackRock Capital Investment stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. BlackRock Capital Investment stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $4.50. The analysts previously had $4.25 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment traded up $0.07 on friday, reaching $4.29. 363392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384260. On friday, Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment closed at $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. While on yearly highs and lows, BlackRock Capital Investment today has traded high as $4.30 and has touched $4.23 on the downward trend.

BlackRock Capital Investment Earnings and What to expect:

BlackRock Capital Investment last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company earned $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for BlackRock Capital Investment are expected to grow by 27.59% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.37 per share. BlackRock Capital Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. BlackRock Capital Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “7302637”.

Earnings for BlackRock Capital Investment are expected to grow by 27.59% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is 13.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is 13.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$4.24 And 5 day price change is $0.08 (1.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 234,792. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.05 and 20 day price change is $0.38 (9.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 384,243. 50 day moving average is $4.06 and 50 day price change is $0.09 ( 2.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 361,141. 200 day moving average is $3.77 and 200 day price change is $1.50 (0.5368) and with average volume for 200 days is : 390,990.

Other owners latest trading in BlackRock Capital Investment :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 17,841 which equates to market value of $69K and appx 0.00% owners of BlackRock Capital Investment

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 90,804 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of BlackRock Capital Investment

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC were 688,284 which equates to market value of $2.71M and appx 0.20% owners of BlackRock Capital Investment

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 28.80% for BlackRock Capital Investment

