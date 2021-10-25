BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Raised by Wedbush to $102.00

BOK Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. BOK Financial stock Target Raised by Wedbush on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $102.00. The analysts previously had $96.00 target price. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BOK Financial traded up $1.02 on friday, reaching $102.83. 42250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166282. On friday, Shares of BOK Financial closed at $102.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62.BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $103.25. While on yearly highs and lows, BOK Financial today has traded high as $103.25 and has touched $101.44 on the downward trend.

BOK Financial Earnings and What to expect:

BOK Financial last issued its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial has generated $6.19 earnings per share over the last year ($8.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for BOK Financial are expected to decrease by -18.62% in the coming year, from $7.95 to $6.47 per share. BOK Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for BOK Financial are expected to decrease by -18.62% in the coming year, from $7.95 to $6.47 per share. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 11.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 11.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. BOK Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$99.89 And 5 day price change is $8.95 (9.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 128,770. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $94.30 and 20 day price change is $11.25 (12.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 109,007. 50 day moving average is $89.43 and 50 day price change is $15.25 ( 17.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 147,943. 200 day moving average is $87.62 and 200 day price change is $27.31 (36.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 175,335.

Other owners latest trading in BOK Financial :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cambiar Investors LLC were 105,126 which equates to market value of $9.41M and appx 0.30% owners of BOK Financial

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 21,942 which equates to market value of $1.96M and appx 0.00% owners of BOK Financial

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 9,200 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.00% owners of BOK Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 39.44% for BOK Financial

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING