BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

BrightView stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. BrightView Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of BrightView traded down -$0.41 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 108499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311119. Shares of BrightView were trading at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.BrightView has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.17. While on yearly highs and lows, BrightView’s today has traded high as $15.28 and has touched $14.80 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

BrightView Earnings and What to expect:

BrightView last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company earned $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. Its revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.0. Earnings for BrightView are expected to grow by 1.82% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.12 per share. BrightView has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of BrightView is 116.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of BrightView is 116.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.75. BrightView has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $15.45 And 5 day price change is -$0.28 (-1.83%) with average volume for 5 day average is 309,203. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.29 and 20 day price change is -$0.11 (-0.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 277,116. 50 day moving average is $15.11 and 50 day price change is $1.07 ( 7.65%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 260,968. 200 day moving average is $16.22 and 200 day price change is -$0.61 (-3.90%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 245,281.

Other owners latest trading in BrightView :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Bernzott Capital Advisors were 3,008,646 which equates to market value of $44.41M and appx 4.00% owners of BrightView

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 257,971 which equates to market value of $3.81M and appx 0.00% owners of BrightView

On 10/13/2021 shares held by LGT Capital Partners LTD. were 665,000 which equates to market value of $9.82M and appx 0.30% owners of BrightView

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.19% for BrightView

