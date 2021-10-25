Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Business First Bancshares stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Business First Bancshares Upgraded by Raymond James on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Market Perform.

Shares of Business First Bancshares traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 87371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53218. Shares of Business First Bancshares were trading at $27.03 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $27.24. While on yearly highs and lows, Business First Bancshares's today has traded high as $27.24 and has touched $26.66 on the downward trend.

Business First Bancshares Earnings and What to expect:

Business First Bancshares last posted its earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for Business First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.25% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.19 per share. Business First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Business First Bancshares is 10.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Business First Bancshares is 10.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Business First Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $25.92 And 5 day price change is $1.91 (7.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 49,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.89 and 20 day price change is $3.20 (13.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is 55,725. 50 day moving average is $23.82 and 50 day price change is $2.91 ( 12.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 44,302. 200 day moving average is $23.28 and 200 day price change is $5.78 (27.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 40,662.

Other owners latest trading in Business First Bancshares :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 1,600 which equates to market value of $37K and appx 0.00% owners of Business First Bancshares

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 13,453 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Business First Bancshares

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 1,363 which equates to market value of $31K and appx 0.00% owners of Business First Bancshares

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 31.03% for Business First Bancshares

