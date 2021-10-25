Business Services sector’s Harsco’s (NYSE:HSC) Buy rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 1.4B and a beta of 2.05. Harsco has a twelve month low $12.12 of and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Shares of Harsco traded down -$0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.16. 2,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248416. Shares of Harsco at close on Friday were at $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.Harsco has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.73. While on yearly highs and lows, Harsco’s today has traded high as $17.23 and has touched $17.15 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $17.15 And 5 day price change is $0.23 (1.35%) with average volume for 5 day average is 154,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.12 and 20 day price change is $0.72 (4.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 188,535. 50 day moving average is $17.46 and 50 day price change is -$2.15 ( -11.08%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 243,944. 200 day moving average is $18.94 and 200 day price change is -$2.10 (-10.85%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 350,116.

Harsco Earnings and What to expect:

Harsco last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Its revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Harsco has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 30.11% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.21 per share. Harsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Harsco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 30.11% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Harsco is -575.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harsco is -575.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harsco has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harsco has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Harsco :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 43,100 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Harsco

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management were 1,510 which equates to market value of $26K and appx 0.00% owners of Harsco

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 10,100 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Harsco

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.21% for Harsco

