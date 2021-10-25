Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $50.00

Cactus stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Cactus stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $50.00. The analysts previously had $42.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Cactus traded up $0.81 on friday, reaching $45.61. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428288. On friday, Shares of Cactus closed at $45.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.Cactus has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $45.68. While on yearly highs and lows, Cactus today has traded high as $45.61 and has touched $45.58 on the downward trend.

Cactus Earnings and What to expect:

Cactus last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company earned $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.6. Earnings for Cactus are expected to grow by 101.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $1.37 per share. Cactus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Cactus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Cactus are expected to grow by 101.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Cactus is 78.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Cactus is 78.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Cactus has a P/B Ratio of 6.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$44.64 And 5 day price change is $2.77 (6.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 325,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $41.30 and 20 day price change is $9.86 (28.22%) and average 20 day moving volume is 460,730. 50 day moving average is $37.73 and 50 day price change is $9.22 ( 25.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 370,468. 200 day moving average is $34.48 and 200 day price change is $14.04 (45.64%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 424,977.

Other owners latest trading in Cactus :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 50,574 which equates to market value of $1.91M and appx 0.00% owners of Cactus

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 192,420 which equates to market value of $7.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Cactus

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Doheny Asset Management CA were 28,243 which equates to market value of $1.07M and appx 0.80% owners of Cactus

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.07% for Cactus

