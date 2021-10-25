Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Earnings results for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Camden National are expected to decrease by -10.09% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $4.10 per share. Camden National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Camden National will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Camden National stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for CAC. The average twelve-month price target for Camden National is $52.00 with a high price target of $54.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

Camden National has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Camden National has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $48.45. Camden National has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National pays a meaningful dividend of 2.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden National has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Camden National is 36.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden National will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.12% next year. This indicates that Camden National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

In the past three months, Camden National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,075.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.56% of the stock of Camden National is held by insiders. 68.83% of the stock of Camden National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC



Camden National has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

