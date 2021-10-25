How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Earnings results for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Capital City Bank Group are expected to decrease by -9.33% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.75 per share. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Capital City Bank Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CCBG. The average twelve-month price target for Capital City Bank Group is $29.50 with a high price target of $29.50 and a low price target of $29.50.

Capital City Bank Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, Capital City Bank Group has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $26.84. Capital City Bank Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capital City Bank Group has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 34.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital City Bank Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.57% next year. This indicates that Capital City Bank Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

In the past three months, Capital City Bank Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $104,928.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 20.84% of the stock of Capital City Bank Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.15% of the stock of Capital City Bank Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG



The P/E ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 12.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 12.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Capital City Bank Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

