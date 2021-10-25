Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Neutral

Carnival Co. & stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Carnival Co. & Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Carnival Co. & traded down -$0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.97. 13167456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31898928. Shares of Carnival Co. & were trading at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $31.52. While on yearly highs and lows, Carnival Co. &’s today has traded high as $22.17 and has touched $21.72 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Carnival Co. & Earnings and What to expect:

Carnival Co. & last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 30th, 2021. The reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.22. Carnival Co. & has generated ($7.47) earnings per share over the last year (($9.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carnival Co. & are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.01) to $0.31 per share. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Carnival Co. & are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.01) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Carnival Co. & is -2.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carnival Co. & is -2.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carnival Co. & has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $22.30 And 5 day price change is -$1.05 (-4.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 28,663,412. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.03 and 20 day price change is -$4.30 (-16.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 29,281,758. 50 day moving average is $23.66 and 50 day price change is -$0.78 ( -3.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 30,659,072. 200 day moving average is $24.97 and 200 day price change is $1.61 (7.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 34,277,648.

Other owners latest trading in Carnival Co. & :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 1,119,900 which equates to market value of $28.01M and appx 0.70% owners of Carnival Co. &

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 803,260 which equates to market value of $20.09M and appx 0.00% owners of Carnival Co. &

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 2,337,228 which equates to market value of $58.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Carnival Co. &

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.60% for Carnival Co. &

