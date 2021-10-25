Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Casper Sleep stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Casper Sleep Downgraded by Wedbush on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Casper Sleep traded down -$0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 804345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555417. Shares of Casper Sleep were trading at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Casper Sleep’s today has traded high as $4.18 and has touched $3.97 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Casper Sleep Earnings and What to expect:

Casper Sleep last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. Its revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Casper Sleep has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year (($2.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Casper Sleep are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($0.95) per share. Casper Sleep has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Casper Sleep are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Casper Sleep is -1.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Casper Sleep is -1.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Casper Sleep has a P/B Ratio of 6.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $4.40 And 5 day price change is -$0.38 (-8.70%) with average volume for 5 day average is 446,424. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.31 and 20 day price change is -$0.99 (-19.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 551,616. 50 day moving average is $4.73 and 50 day price change is -$1.50 ( -27.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 582,444. 200 day moving average is $7.34 and 200 day price change is -$2.34 (-36.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 804,030.

Other owners latest trading in Casper Sleep :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 27,900 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Casper Sleep

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arnhold LLC were 22,700 which equates to market value of $97K and appx 0.00% owners of Casper Sleep

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. were 70,000 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Casper Sleep

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.96% for Casper Sleep

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING