Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $187.00

Celanese stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Celanese stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $187.00. The analysts previously had $180.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Celanese traded up $1.00 on friday, reaching $169.46. 184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728935. On friday, Shares of Celanese closed at $169.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44.Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $172.51. While on yearly highs and lows, Celanese today has traded high as $169.99 and has touched $169.29 on the downward trend.

Celanese Earnings and What to expect:

Celanese last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese has generated $7.64 earnings per share over the last year ($21.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Earnings for Celanese are expected to decrease by -17.16% in the coming year, from $16.78 to $13.90 per share. Celanese has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Celanese is 7.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Celanese is 7.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.12. Celanese has a PEG Ratio of 0.37. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Celanese has a P/B Ratio of 4.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$165.88 And 5 day price change is $3.73 (2.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 639,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $159.60 and 20 day price change is $15.63 (10.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 607,590. 50 day moving average is $156.27 and 50 day price change is $5.66 ( 3.48%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 636,386. 200 day moving average is $151.44 and 200 day price change is $29.06 (20.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 753,385.

Other owners latest trading in Celanese :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 6,435 which equates to market value of $0.97M and appx 0.00% owners of Celanese

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 334,035 which equates to market value of $50.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Celanese

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. were 77,009 which equates to market value of $11.60M and appx 0.40% owners of Celanese

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.16% for Celanese

