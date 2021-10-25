Earnings and Growth Analysis : Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Earnings results for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Celestica are expected to grow by 19.81% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.27 per share. Celestica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Celestica will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Celestica stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for CLS. The average twelve-month price target for Celestica is $9.38 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

on CLS’s analyst rating history

Celestica has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.38, Celestica has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $9.34. Celestica has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica does not currently pay a dividend. Celestica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

In the past three months, Celestica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Celestica is held by insiders. 58.62% of the stock of Celestica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celestica (NYSE:CLS



Earnings for Celestica are expected to grow by 19.81% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Celestica is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Celestica is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.83. Celestica has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Celestica has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here