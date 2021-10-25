Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $1,747.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Chipotle Mexican Grill stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $1,747.00. The analysts previously had $1,630.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill traded down -$1.37 on friday, reaching $1,790.02. 766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261008. On friday, Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1,790.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,872.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,591.58.Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. While on yearly highs and lows, Chipotle Mexican Grill today has traded high as $1,798.00 and has touched $1,790.02 on the downward trend.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Earnings and What to expect:

Chipotle Mexican Grill last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has generated $10.73 earnings per share over the last year ($20.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.2. Earnings for Chipotle Mexican Grill are expected to grow by 31.24% in the coming year, from $25.48 to $33.44 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Chipotle Mexican Grill are expected to grow by 31.24% in the coming year, from $25.48 to $33.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 87.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 87.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a PEG Ratio of 3.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a P/B Ratio of 24.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$1,830.59 And 5 day price change is -$38.72 (-2.11%) with average volume for 5 day average is 320,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $1,829.36 and 20 day price change is -$145.01 (-7.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 245,290. 50 day moving average is $1,872.04 and 50 day price change is -$85.14 ( -4.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 227,764. 200 day moving average is $1,591.58 and 200 day price change is $424.07 (31.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 273,342.

Other owners latest trading in Chipotle Mexican Grill :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 79,819 which equates to market value of $145.07M and appx 0.10% owners of Chipotle Mexican Grill

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Global Retirement Partners LLC were 358 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.10% owners of Chipotle Mexican Grill

On 10/22/2021 shares held by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. were 2,409 which equates to market value of $4.38M and appx 0.80% owners of Chipotle Mexican Grill

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.32% for Chipotle Mexican Grill

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING