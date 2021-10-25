Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Earnings results for Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company earned $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Citizens Community Bancorp are expected to decrease by -35.33% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.19 per share. Citizens Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Dividend Strength: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Citizens Community Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citizens Community Bancorp is 20.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citizens Community Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.33% next year. This indicates that Citizens Community Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

In the past three months, Citizens Community Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $84,365.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Citizens Community Bancorp is held by insiders. 49.93% of the stock of Citizens Community Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI



Earnings for Citizens Community Bancorp are expected to decrease by -35.33% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Citizens Community Bancorp is 8.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Citizens Community Bancorp is 8.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

