Will stock surge before Earnings results? CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Earnings results for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. CNB Financial has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for CNB Financial are expected to grow by 2.31% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $3.10 per share. CNB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CNB Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CCNEthe .

Dividend Strength: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CNB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNB Financial is 26.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.94% next year. This indicates that CNB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

In the past three months, CNB Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $120,900.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.77% of the stock of CNB Financial is held by insiders. Only 39.36% of the stock of CNB Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE



Earnings for CNB Financial are expected to grow by 2.31% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of CNB Financial is 10.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of CNB Financial is 10.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. CNB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

