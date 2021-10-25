Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Earnings results for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Earnings for Coastal Financial are expected to grow by 16.76% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.02 per share. Coastal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Coastal Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CCB. The average twelve-month price target for Coastal Financial is $36.00 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $36.00.

Coastal Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Coastal Financial has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $34.48. Coastal Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Coastal Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

In the past three months, Coastal Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.36% of the stock of Coastal Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.72% of the stock of Coastal Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)



The P/E ratio of Coastal Financial is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Coastal Financial is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Coastal Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

