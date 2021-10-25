Consumer Discretionary sector’s Gaia’s (NASDAQ:GAIA) Buy rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, market cap of 190.8M and a beta of 0.6. Gaia has a twelve month low $8.91 of and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Shares of Gaia traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 3,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41094. Shares of Gaia at close on Friday were at $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is 10.84.Gaia has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Gaia’s today has traded high as $9.89 and has touched $9.68 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 9.75 And 5 day price change is 0.12 (0.0127) with average volume for 5 day average is 42,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 9.64 and 20 day price change is -0.19 (-1.94%) and average 20 day moving volume is 41,600. 50 day moving average is 9.77 and 50 day price change is -1.38 ( -12.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 60,232. 200 day moving average is 10.84 and 200 day price change is -0.43 (-4.29%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 102,838.

Gaia Earnings and What to expect:

Gaia last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Gaia has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Earnings for Gaia are expected to grow by 158.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.31 per share. Gaia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Gaia will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “6551369”.

Earnings for Gaia are expected to grow by 158.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Gaia is 24.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Gaia is 24.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.44. Gaia has a PEG Ratio of 5.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gaia has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Gaia :

On 10/6/2021 shares held by Oldfield Partners LLP were 158,925 which equates to market value of $1.51M and appx 0.20% owners of Gaia

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 118,024 which equates to market value of $1.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Gaia

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Oldfield Partners LLP were 167,525 which equates to market value of $1.84M and appx 0.20% owners of Gaia

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.09% for Gaia

