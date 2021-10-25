Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $30.00. The analysts previously had $25.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n traded up $0.10 on friday, reaching $19.23. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580810. On friday, Shares of Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n closed at $19.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $23.58. While on yearly highs and lows, Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n today has traded high as $19.52 and has touched $19.15 on the downward trend.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n Earnings and What to expect:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -112.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a P/B Ratio of 6.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n (NYSE:VLRS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$19.75 And 5 day price change is -$0.80 (-4.01%) with average volume for 5 day average is 899,140. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.03 and 20 day price change is -$3.24 (-14.48%) and average 20 day moving volume is 580,075. 50 day moving average is $20.55 and 50 day price change is -$0.66 ( -3.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 624,232. 200 day moving average is $17.60 and 200 day price change is $7.25 (61.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 630,018.

Other owners latest trading in Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos were 1,173,623 which equates to market value of $25.60M and appx 14.40% owners of Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 21,553 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 66,570 which equates to market value of $1.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.61% for Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n

