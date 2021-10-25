Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Raised by UBS Group AG to $175.00

Crocs stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Crocs stock Target Raised by UBS Group AG on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $175.00. The analysts previously had $157.00 target price. UBS Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Crocs traded up $5.69 on friday, reaching $155.45. 1452653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2080342. On friday, Shares of Crocs closed at $155.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35.Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. While on yearly highs and lows, Crocs today has traded high as $159.74 and has touched $151.61 on the downward trend.

Crocs Earnings and What to expect:

Crocs last posted its earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year ($10.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Crocs are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $6.78 to $7.83 per share. Crocs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Crocs is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.60. Crocs has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crocs has a P/B Ratio of 36.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$146.46 And 5 day price change is $12.44 (8.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,072,207. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $140.19 and 20 day price change is $2.00 (1.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,794,782. 50 day moving average is $143.79 and 50 day price change is $9.00 ( 6.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,657,291. 200 day moving average is $108.35 and 200 day price change is $88.81 (132.98%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,400,889.

Other owners latest trading in Crocs :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 92,658 which equates to market value of $13.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Crocs

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Optimum Investment Advisors were 300 which equates to market value of $43K and appx 0.00% owners of Crocs

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 18,700 which equates to market value of $2.68M and appx 0.00% owners of Crocs

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.87% for Crocs

