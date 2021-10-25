Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

Earnings results for DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $38.67 million during the quarter. DallasNews has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.12) diluted earnings per share). DallasNews has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. DallasNews will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 866-207-1041 with passcode “2131223”.

Analyst Opinion on DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

Dividend Strength: DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. DallasNews does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

In the past three months, DallasNews insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.90% of the stock of DallasNews is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.38% of the stock of DallasNews is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN



The P/E ratio of DallasNews is -6.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DallasNews has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

