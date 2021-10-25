Earnings and Growth Analysis : Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Earnings results for Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $45.07 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($17.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Diamond Hill Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dividend Strength: Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Diamond Hill Investment Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

In the past three months, Diamond Hill Investment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Diamond Hill Investment Group is held by insiders. 63.72% of the stock of Diamond Hill Investment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL



The P/E ratio of Diamond Hill Investment Group is 11.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Diamond Hill Investment Group is 11.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

