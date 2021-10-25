Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $122.00

Discover Financial Services stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Discover Financial Services stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $122.00. The analysts previously had $117.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Discover Financial Services traded up $1.45 on friday, reaching $126.58. 688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1656607. On friday, Shares of Discover Financial Services closed at $126.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82.Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Discover Financial Services today has traded high as $126.66 and has touched $125.17 on the downward trend.

Discover Financial Services Earnings and What to expect:

Discover Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Discover Financial Services has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year ($15.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Earnings for Discover Financial Services are expected to decrease by -25.56% in the coming year, from $16.90 to $12.58 per share. Discover Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Discover Financial Services are expected to decrease by -25.56% in the coming year, from $16.90 to $12.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Discover Financial Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.13. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Discover Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$128.85 And 5 day price change is -$4.09 (-3.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,170,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $127.47 and 20 day price change is -$4.83 (-3.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,585,955. 50 day moving average is $126.69 and 50 day price change is -$9.08 ( -6.76%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,546,522. 200 day moving average is $112.82 and 200 day price change is $27.63 (28.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,047,917.

Other owners latest trading in Discover Financial Services :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 13,517 which equates to market value of $1.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Discover Financial Services

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 1,275,136 which equates to market value of $156.65M and appx 0.10% owners of Discover Financial Services

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Private Advisory Group LLC were 6,774 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.20% owners of Discover Financial Services

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.28% for Discover Financial Services

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING